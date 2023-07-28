Greif (NYSE:GEF) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.41

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.41 and last traded at $73.76, with a volume of 60321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Greif from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Greif Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Greif had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $205,593.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,311.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Greif news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $101,471.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,444.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $205,593.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,311.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Greif by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,741,000. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

