Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,649 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 66,828 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.51. 1,545,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,161,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.18.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.