Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys 1,665 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 252,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,508. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

