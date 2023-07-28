Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,263 shares of company stock worth $612,005. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.69. The stock had a trading volume of 901,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,003. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

