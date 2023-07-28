Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,393,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after buying an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.13. 755,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,661. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.89. The company has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

