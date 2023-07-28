Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $388,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,176 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Oracle by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,372,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $735,431,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.91. 4,076,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,599,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

