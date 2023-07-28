Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 948 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $105.15. 2,491,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,831. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 198.79%.

In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and sold 3,095,000 shares valued at $34,444,000. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

