Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 35,912 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,912 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,535,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,257. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.70. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

