GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,527.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in GSK by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of GSK by 504.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 215.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. GSK has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. The firm has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that GSK will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. GSK’s payout ratio is 17.03%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

