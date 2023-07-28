Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

HAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Haemonetics Price Performance

HAE stock opened at $93.49 on Monday. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $304.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Haemonetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 163.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 3.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Haemonetics by 300.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Haemonetics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Haemonetics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

