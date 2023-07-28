Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.54. 2,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,360. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $1.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 158.59%. The firm had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hallmark Financial Services
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.