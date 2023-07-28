Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.54. 2,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,360. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $1.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 158.59%. The firm had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.