Hammer Technology (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 25,491 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 24,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Hammer Technology Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42.

About Hammer Technology

(Get Free Report)

Hammer Technology Holdings invests in financial services technology and wireless telecommunications infrastructure. The company is focused on providing HammerPay, a mobile payments platform to enable digital commerce between consumers and branded merchants for encrypted remittances and banking transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.