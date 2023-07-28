Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Hawaiian Stock Performance
Hawaiian stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,309. The firm has a market cap of $551.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. Hawaiian has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $17.39.
Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 55.24%. The company had revenue of $706.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Hawaiian
Hawaiian Company Profile
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hawaiian
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.