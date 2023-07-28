Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

Hawaiian stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,309. The firm has a market cap of $551.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. Hawaiian has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $17.39.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 55.24%. The company had revenue of $706.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hawaiian

Hawaiian Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

