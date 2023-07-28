HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LCTX opened at $1.39 on Monday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $236.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.68.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 198.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lineage Cell Therapeutics

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 140,208.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,443,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 471.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 841,953 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 370.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 816,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 642,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,849,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 566,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 455,199 shares during the last quarter. 40.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

