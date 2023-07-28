HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of LCTX opened at $1.39 on Monday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $236.54 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.68.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 198.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.
