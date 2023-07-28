Head-To-Head Comparison: ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) vs. DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF)

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) and DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and DSV A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTO Express (Cayman) $5.13 billion 3.16 $987.22 million $1.34 19.82 DSV A/S N/A N/A N/A $8.38 24.23

ZTO Express (Cayman) has higher revenue and earnings than DSV A/S. ZTO Express (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DSV A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTO Express (Cayman) 0 0 4 0 3.00 DSV A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ZTO Express (Cayman) and DSV A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus target price of $36.96, indicating a potential upside of 39.16%. Given ZTO Express (Cayman)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ZTO Express (Cayman) is more favorable than DSV A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.9% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of DSV A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ZTO Express (Cayman) and DSV A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTO Express (Cayman) 20.76% 14.25% 9.88% DSV A/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ZTO Express (Cayman) beats DSV A/S on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also offers road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, express, and online and document handling services; and workshops. In addition, the company provides logistics solutions for automotive, consumer products, healthcare, high-tech, and industrial sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it offers special project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and courier and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV Panalpina A/S and changed its name to DSV A/S in September 2021. DSV A/S was incorporated in 1976 and is based in Hedehusene, Denmark.

