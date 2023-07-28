Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Raised to $124.00 at Robert W. Baird

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Herc Price Performance

HRI stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.24. 495,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,714. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.52. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $93.97 and a fifty-two week high of $162.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Herc

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.42). Herc had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Herc will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $1,249,317.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Herc

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Herc by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

