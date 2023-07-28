Hess (NYSE:HES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share.

Hess Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HES traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,776,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,413. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.18.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hess’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the first quarter worth $243,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.29.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

