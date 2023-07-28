Horizen Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $18.05 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Horizen has a market cap of $135.08 million and $18.05 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $9.68 or 0.00033048 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00104276 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00044856 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,951,138 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

