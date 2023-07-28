Horizen (ZEN) Trading 15% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 15% against the dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $136.34 million and approximately $24.44 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $9.77 or 0.00033436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00103807 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00045373 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,948,775 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

