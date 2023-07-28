H&T Group’s (HAT) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

H&T Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:HAT opened at GBX 432 ($5.54) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 11.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £190.04 million, a PE ratio of 1,167.57 and a beta of 0.83. H&T Group has a twelve month low of GBX 386 ($4.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 510 ($6.54). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 429.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 441.49.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Simon Walker purchased 15,000 shares of H&T Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 444 ($5.69) per share, for a total transaction of £66,600 ($85,395.56). 5.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About H&T Group

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

