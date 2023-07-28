Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hubbell updated its FY23 guidance to $14.75-15.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $14.75-$15.25 EPS.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $307.78. 185,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,301. Hubbell has a 12-month low of $204.01 and a 12-month high of $340.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.44. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.24%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.17.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

