Humana (NYSE:HUM) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $591.11.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $3.56 on Thursday, reaching $454.56. The stock had a trading volume of 995,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $467.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.67. Humana has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Humana will post 28.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

