Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Indivior Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Indivior stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.35. Indivior has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Indivior in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Indivior Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

