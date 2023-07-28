Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 19,051 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 104.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,254 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,051 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,605,408,000 after purchasing an additional 179,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in McDonald’s by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,651,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,279,854,000 after acquiring an additional 782,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,360,569,000 after acquiring an additional 45,702 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock worth $6,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.36. The stock had a trading volume of 782,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,920. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.37 and its 200-day moving average is $281.70. The firm has a market cap of $215.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

