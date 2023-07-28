Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Evercore ISI

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “inline” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on INTC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.21.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,259,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,530,219. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $153.53 billion, a PE ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 84,691 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

