International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

International Distributions Services Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $6.82 on Monday. International Distributions Services has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

