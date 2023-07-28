International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
International Distributions Services Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ROYMY opened at $6.82 on Monday. International Distributions Services has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.
About International Distributions Services
