Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $43.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IPG. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $33.45 on Monday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,356,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 404.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,875,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,131 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 405.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,849,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,547 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

