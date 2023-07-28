iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 6.3% of Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.99. 5,591,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,606,626. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $83.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

