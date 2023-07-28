iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,968 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,098,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,414 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 118.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,356,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,409,000 after buying an additional 3,441,866 shares during the period. Finally, Geisinger Health purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $190,805,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

AGG stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $97.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,233,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,114,793. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.