iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,529,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.82. 714,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.78 and its 200-day moving average is $154.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

