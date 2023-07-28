iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Reduced by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,055,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.51 on Friday, hitting $196.43. 20,566,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,453,836. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.