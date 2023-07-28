Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) is Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Otter Creek Advisors LLC reduced its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions comprises about 2.6% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,426,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,701,000 after purchasing an additional 247,212 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,812,000 after buying an additional 300,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,608,000 after buying an additional 54,715 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:J traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,206. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.44.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $767,256.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,441,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,526,406. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

