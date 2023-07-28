KeyCorp Weighs in on Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note issued on Sunday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the construction company will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Drainage Systems’ current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Drainage Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WMS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.57.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $121.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.43. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The business had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 100,700.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 135,944,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,467,742,000 after acquiring an additional 135,809,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,821 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2,077.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,566,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,435 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,116,000 after acquiring an additional 761,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,137,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,255,000 after acquiring an additional 742,826 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,764.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $944,684.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,102,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.