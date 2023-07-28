KilterHowling LLC Has $8.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

KilterHowling LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of KilterHowling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. KilterHowling LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $165.39. The stock had a trading volume of 932,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,324. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

