Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st.
Kinross Gold Price Performance
Shares of TSE:K opened at C$6.31 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.07 and a twelve month high of C$7.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.89. The company has a market cap of C$7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 157.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99.
Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.
Kinross Gold Company Profile
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kinross Gold
- How to Use the MarketBeat ETF Screener
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.