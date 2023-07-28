Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$6.31 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.07 and a twelve month high of C$7.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.89. The company has a market cap of C$7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 157.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Free Report ) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.4850852 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

