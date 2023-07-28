KOK (KOK) Price Tops $0.0094 on Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $64,777.48 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00020731 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017449 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014480 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,304.43 or 1.00031302 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About KOK

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00946592 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $65,438.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

