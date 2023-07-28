L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $12.15-12.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.15-$12.55 EPS.
LHX traded down $12.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,673. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $174.55 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
