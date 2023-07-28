L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $12.15-12.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.15-$12.55 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX traded down $12.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,673. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.59. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.73. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $174.55 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,558,000 after purchasing an additional 339,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,145,000 after purchasing an additional 34,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,037,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,178,000 after purchasing an additional 245,520 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $342,413,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.