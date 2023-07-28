Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 634 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 966,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,341,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,020,000 after purchasing an additional 886,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,815,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,659,000 after acquiring an additional 450,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.99. The company had a trading volume of 769,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.88. The firm has a market cap of $354.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

