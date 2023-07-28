Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,704,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,724,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,077,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,663,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,243,000 after acquiring an additional 830,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

HLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Shares of NYSE HLN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,527,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,179. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Haleon plc has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $9.05.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

