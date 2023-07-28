Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 3.4% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $16,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,150,000 after acquiring an additional 256,226 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $68.80. 246,474 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

