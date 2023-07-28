Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,977 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 567,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,688. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.69. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

