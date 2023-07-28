Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 332 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,707. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.43. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

