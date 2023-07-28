Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 365 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.67. 1,458,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,933. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.70.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.55.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

