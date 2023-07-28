Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 387 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.98. 7,443,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,510,779. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

