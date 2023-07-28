Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $74.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,430,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,008,326. The stock has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.44. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

