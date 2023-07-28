Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

CTVA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,978. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.65.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

