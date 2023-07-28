LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. LendingClub had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LendingClub Stock Performance

NYSE:LC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,486,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,292. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $901.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In related news, Director Stephen M. Cutler purchased 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LendingClub news, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,313.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Cutler acquired 7,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $49,997.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,940.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 7.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in LendingClub by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LendingClub by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on LendingClub from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on LendingClub in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

