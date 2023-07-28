Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$142.00 at National Bank Financial

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$140.00 to C$142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LBLCF traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.95. The stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 363. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $77.15 and a 12 month high of $95.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.75.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

