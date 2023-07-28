Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on LOGI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Logitech International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Logitech International Stock Performance

LOGI traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $71.19. 521,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,561. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.10. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $73.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $960.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.15 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 19.74%. Analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $52,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Logitech International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

