LWM Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its position in Alphabet by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,342 shares of company stock worth $29,778,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $129.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $133.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

